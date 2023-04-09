Man found dead inside Montgomery County residence

A man was found dead Sunday morning inside a residence in the Silver Spring area of Montgomery County, according to police.

Montgomery County Police say officers responded around 3:22 a.m. to a call for help from Montgomery County Fire Rescue in the 11800 block of Old Columbia Pike.

Once at the scene, officers found the man suffering from trauma to his body.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform an autopsy to determine how the man died.

The incident remains under investigation.