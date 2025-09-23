Man found dead in Colorado may have lived in northern Virginia, police say
MESA COUNTY, Colo. - Authorities in Colorado are working to locate family or friends of a man found dead in August who may have recently lived in northern Virginia.
Search for next of kin
Richard Han, 42, was discovered deceased in Mesa County on August 15. The coroner’s office has not been able to identify or contact any next of kin.
What we know:
A driver’s license found with Han listed a residence at the Reynolds Street apartments in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials say it’s unclear when he left the area or whether he had any connection to western Colorado.
Han was born in Korea under the name Sang Jun Hang and became a U.S. citizen in 1998.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Virginia State Police at 540-375-9500.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Virginia State Police and the Mesa County Coroner's Office.