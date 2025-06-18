Man fatally struck by driver in Montgomery County hit-and-run

The Brief An adult man was hit and killed by a white Honda Accord in Rockville, Maryland. The driver of the vehicle was quickly located and apprehended. The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating this fatality.



Pedestrian killed in Rockville hit-and-run

An adult man was fatally struck by a white Honda Accord in a hit-and-run incident near the intersection of Frederick Road and Indianola Drive in Rockville, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the location around 12:50 a.m. The driver was quickly located and apprehended in the area of Frederick Road and Shady Grove Road.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating this fatality.