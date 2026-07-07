Man exposed himself, made obscene gestures in Virginia waterpark parking lot, police say

The Brief • A man was arrested after police say he exposed himself and made obscene gestures in a waterpark parking lot.

• Officials say Manuel De Jesus Alvaranga Espana exposed himself near an occupied vehicle at Splashdown Waterpark.

• He was arrested shortly afterward and is being held without bond.

A man was arrested after police say he exposed himself and made obscene gestures toward people in the parking lot of a Virginia waterpark.

Manuel De Jesus Alvaranga Espana, 30, of Manassas, has been charged with obscene sexual display.

Officials say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at Splashdown Waterpark on Ben Lomond Park Drive in Manassas.

Manuel De Jesus Alvaranga Espana (Prince William County Police Department)

Police say Alvaranga Espana approached an occupied vehicle in the parking lot and, during the encounter, exposed himself and made obscene gestures in view of the people inside the vehicle and nearby onlookers before leaving on foot.

He was arrested shortly afterward and is being held without bond.