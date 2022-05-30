Man drowns near Sandy Point State Park in Maryland

A man drowned in the water near Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis Monday, according to Maryland police.

Citizens pulled a man floating in the water near the Sandy Point Shoal Lighthouse into their boat and took him back to shore, where he was pronounced dead, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said Sunday.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police arrived around 12:30 p.m. at Sandy Point State Park and performed CPR on the man but were unable to resuscitate him. Police are investigating the death and did not immediately know his age or how he ended up in the water.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.