A man and a dog were stabbed at a home in Fairfax County Tuesday.

Authorities say they were called to the 5500 block of Cedar Break Drive in Centerville just before 10:30 a.m. where both were found inside.

Police say they were able to take a suspect into custody.

The dog is at a local animal hospital in critical condition. The condition of the man is unknown.

The investigation is continuing at this time.