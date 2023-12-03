Man dies in hospital following Northeast DC shooting; no suspect in custody

A man succumbed to his injuries following a shooting in Northeast D.C. and police are searching for the suspect who fired the fatal shots.

Officers say the victim was found in the 1700 block of Benning Road, NE, around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police told FOX 5 Sunday morning.

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. The suspect has been described as a man last seen wearing black jacket with a hood, blue jeans and dark shoes, fleeing eastbound on Benning Road, NE.

No additional information has been released at this time. D.C. police ask anyone with tips to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.