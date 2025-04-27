Man dies in fatal pedestrian collision in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A fatal pedestrian collision left one man dead in Montgomery County.
Police responded to Georgia Avenue at Aspen Hill Road for the report of a pedestrian struck around 9:59 p.m. on Saturday, April 26.
Responders located an adult male pedestrian in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
The driver of the striking vehicle, a silver 2024 Acura Integra, remained at the scene. According to police, the Acura was traveling northbound along the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Aspen Hill Road when the collision occurred.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.