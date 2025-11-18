Man dies after being hit by MARC train in Germantown, officials say

The Brief A man has died after being hit by a MARC train in Germantown. Police say at this time, the incident appears to be intentional. Service has been suspended on the Brunswick Line for an indeterminate amount of time.





A man has died after being hit by a MARC train in Germantown, officials say.

What we know:

Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Maryland Transit Administration announced that service on the Brunswick Line was suspended due to police activity.

It's not yet clear how long the suspension will last.

The Montgomery County Police Department responded to the incident and they say at this time, it appears to be intentional.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says the victim was not transported.

What they're saying:

"MARC Brunswick Line service remains suspended due to police activity. Extent of suspension is not known at this time. Brunswick Line trains are currently holding at MARC stations to accommodate passengers. The trains are as follows:

Train 891 (3:45 dpt Wash) is holding at Washington Grove station.

Train 875 (4:25 dpt Wash) is holding at Rockville station.

Train 877 (4:55 dpt Wash) is holding at Silver Spring station.

No other trains will depart Washington after Train 877 at this time. Updates to follow."