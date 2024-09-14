Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after being found in roadway with gunshot wounds in Maryland: police

September 14, 2024
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Prince George's County, following an early morning welfare check. 

Police responded to the 1200 block of Marblewood Avenue around 6:30 a.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, police located an adult man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No word on any suspects or motive involved in the shooting. 

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 