Man dies after being found in roadway with gunshot wounds in Maryland: police

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Prince George's County, following an early morning welfare check.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Marblewood Avenue around 6:30 a.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, police located an adult man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No word on any suspects or motive involved in the shooting.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.