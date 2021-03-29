Expand / Collapse search

Man dead after shooting in Glenarden, police say

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Glenarden
Homicide investigation in Glenarden

A man is dead after he was shot outside of a home in Glenarden Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Glenarden Parkway.

A few hours earlier, police reported that a woman was shot and killed outside of a home in Suitland. Nearly a block away, another shooting was reported. 

