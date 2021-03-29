Man dead after shooting in Glenarden, police say
GLENARDEN, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A man is dead after he was shot outside of a home in Glenarden Monday night.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Police say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Glenarden Parkway.
READ MORE: Woman shot and killed in Suitland, police say
A few hours earlier, police reported that a woman was shot and killed outside of a home in Suitland. Nearly a block away, another shooting was reported.
Advertisement
Stay with FOX 5 for the latest updates