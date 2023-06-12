Expand / Collapse search

Man dead after being shot in the head in southeast DC: police

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:18AM
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A man was killed after he was shot in the head early Monday morning in southeast D.C.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue.

Police have no suspects or motives in the shooting.

Over 100 homicide in DC so far this year

Homicides in the District are up 20 percent from the same time last year.

Earlier in the morning police say a double shooting left a man and woman injured. The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. in the 4800 Block of Alabama Avenue.

Investigators say it was a drive-by shooting but were not able to say if the two victims were the intended target.

