Man dead after being shot in the head in southeast DC: police

A man was killed after he was shot in the head early Monday morning in southeast D.C.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue.

Police have no suspects or motives in the shooting.

Earlier in the morning police say a double shooting left a man and woman injured. The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. in the 4800 Block of Alabama Avenue.

Investigators say it was a drive-by shooting but were not able to say if the two victims were the intended target.

Homicides in the District are up 20 percent from the same time last year.