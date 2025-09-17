Man crushed to death by car near Washington Monument: police

The Brief A man was crushed by a vehicle near the Washington Monument on Wednesday. Officials pronounced the man dead at the scene. Investigators say the man may have been crushed while trying to load a car onto a truck, and that it may have been an accident.



A man was crushed and killed by a car near the Washington Monument on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

What we know:

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. US Park Police were called to the National Mall near 14th Street and Jefferson Drive, Southwest, after reports that someone was trapped under a vehicle.

When first responders got there, they found the man trapped. They tried to save him, but pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the man may have been trying to load a vehicle onto the truck when he got stuck under the vehicle. So far, officials believe the incident may have been an accident.

Images from the scene show a pink and green race car with 76 on the driver-side door. The car appears to be a 1979 BMW Art Car, painted by Andy Warhol.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified. The Metropolitan Police Department's Natural Squad is still investigating.