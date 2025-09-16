Man stabbed to death in domestic incident in Northwest DC, police say

The Brief Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Northwest D.C. Investigators say the deadly stabbing was the result of a domestic incident. At this time, they say no one has been charged in the murder.



A man was stabbed to death in Northwest D.C. on Monday in what police say was a domestic incident.

What we know:

D.C. Police were called to the scene of a stabbing on the 200 block of Carroll St, NW, at 6:57 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 15.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead on the scene and homicide investigators were called.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Devell Wade, of Northwest, DC.

According to police, this was a domestic incident.

What we don't know:

A witness at the scene told FOX 5 they saw a woman being detained and put into the back of a police car, but on Tuesday, police said an arrest has not been made.

Police say the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.