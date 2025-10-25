Man critically injured in Columbia Heights apartment shooting, 2 suspects on the run

article

D.C. police are investigating after a man was found critically injured following a shooting inside a Columbia Heights apartment building early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Third District officers responded just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, after receiving reports of gunfire inside an apartment building on the 3200 block of Hiatt Place, Northwest, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a man who was semi-conscious and barely breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. D.C. Fire and EMS drove the man to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident due to the severity of the man's injuries, according to police.

Since the incident, police have released descriptions of two suspects in connection to the shooting:

Suspect 1: Black male, dark complexion, heavy set, approximately 30 years old, wearing a ski mask.

Suspect 2: Black male, medium complexion, about 5'6" tall, last seen wearing a black "Moose Knuckle" jacket.

According to police, both suspects were last seen heading west on Park Road, NW.

What's next:

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects’ whereabouts to call (202) 727-9099 or text tips to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for a shooting or homicide in the District.