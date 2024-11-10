Man in critical condition after shots fired during vigil at Prince George's County park

Maryland National Capital Park Police and the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Friday.

It all started around 6 p.m. Friday at Walker Mill Regional Park in a relatively remote area. There are trails in this park that lead to other neighborhoods here in Capitol Heights.

Police say about 50 people gathered in the 7700 block of Walker Mill Road to hold a candlelight vigil for an unrelated homicide that did not happen in this park.

Suddenly, a fight broke out and more than 20 shots were fired. People went running for cover. Police say they arrived on scene in less than three minutes and there was a large crowd when they got there.

Investigators say at this time, they don’t have any leads or a description of a suspect or a getaway vehicle.

"At this point, we don't have any leads as to what transpired. We do know that typically when we have candlelight vigils, the loss of life, you know, tempers flare, and typically, you know, folks try to handle their own justice," said Germaine Haywood with Maryland National Capital Park Police. "When you have things like that, if there is any information that you can provide to us, please allow us to do our job."

Police have not released the name of the man who is in critical condition at this time and they are trying to determine a motive in this case.

"It's unfortunate that one this event occurred in our park," Haywood said. "It's unfortunate that we have friends and family here for a candlelight vigil and this came about."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland National Capital Park Police or the Prince George’s County Police Department.