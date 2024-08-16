Expand / Collapse search

Man convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake

Published  August 16, 2024 4:41pm EDT
WASHINGTON - A 42-year-old man who shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in Northeast D.C. in 2023 has been found guilty of manslaughter. 

Officials say Jason Lewis suspected 13-year-old Karon Blake of breaking into cars along the 1000 block of Quincy Street Northeast when he confronted the teen around 4 a.m. on January 7, 2023. 

Court documents revealed earlier this month that Lewis told police he was in bed when he heard a noise, prompting him to grab his firearm and investigate. According to Lewis, he walked into his courtyard patio area and saw a vehicle in the street. 

He yelled, "Hey," and said Blake ran toward him. Lewis told officers Blake was standing in his yard when he fired, killing the 13-year-old. 

Lewis was found guilty of three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of voluntary manslaughter while armed, committed against a minor.  

He was found not guilty on a second-degree murder charge.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 25, 2024. Lewis faces a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison.