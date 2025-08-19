Man convicted in Fourth of July shooting that killed 6-year-old in Temple Hills

The Brief Rakeem Gilgeours convicted in deadly July 4 shooting. Six-year-old Ahsan Payton was killed in crossfire. Sentencing set for October 31, with a max of 60 years.



Authorities say 34-year-old Rakeem Gilgeours has been convicted in the 2024 Fourth of July shooting that killed 6-year-old Ahsan Payton.

Gilgeours was found guilty of first-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Convicted in child’s death

The shooting happened during a neighborhood celebration in the 4500 block of Akron Street, where Gilgeours opened fire. Payton was caught in the crossfire and died two days later. Two other men were also injured. Gilgeours, a father of three, was arrested in South America. Authorities say he flew to Guyana on July 8 and had $12,000 in cash on him when police placed him in custody.

"The defendant chose to not only bring a gun to a neighborhood event where families and children were present but also made the decision to use it," said State’s Attorney Tara Jackson. "His actions and the actions of others have left a family and community devastated."

Rakeem Gilgeours (Office of the State’s Attorney Prince George’s County)

Sentencing set for October

Gilgeours faces up to 60 years in prison. Sentencing is set for October 31.