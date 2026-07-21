Lindsey Graham memorial service schedule released; to be honored in DC, South Carolina

Memorial plans have been released for Senator Lindsey Graham, with ceremonies scheduled in both Washington, D.C., and South Carolina.

His sister, Sen. Darline Graham, who was sworn in to serve the remainder of his term through January, announced the details.

Funeral events will begin July 28 with an arrival ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. In recognition of Graham’s decades of service in the Air Force, an Armed Forces Body Bearer Team will carry his remains into the building. After the arrival, a U.S. Capitol Police memorial guard will stand watch in honor of his service in the Senate. A short program will follow in the Rotunda. The ceremony will be closed to the public, but a livestream will be available.

President Donald J. Trump listens as Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses remarks during the federal judicial confirmation milestone event Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Julianna Luz)

Following the Rotunda ceremony, his remains will be taken to Washington National Cathedral for a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. The program will include a tribute from President Donald Trump, with additional participants to be announced. The Cathedral service will be by invitation only, with public viewing available on the Cathedral’s website and YouTube page.

After the service, Graham’s remains will travel to South Carolina, arriving the evening of July 28. Additional events will take place Wednesday, including a funeral procession at the South Carolina State House and a funeral service at First Baptist Church of Columbia, where the public will be able to pay their respects.