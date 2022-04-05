Man charged with strangulation after incident involving 10-year-old boy in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested after an incident where he allegedly kicked a 10-year-old boy and grabbed him by the neck in Prince William County, according to police.
Officers responded to a domestic incident that took place on Saturday morning around 4:30 a.m. at a residence located in the 9000 block of Sowder Pl. in Nokesville.
The investigation revealed that the accused, Christopher Michael Grimes, 37, kicked and grabbed the victim, identified as a 10-year-old boy, by his neck.
Police say a family member intervened, and the parties eventually separated. Grimes reportedly left the residence later that morning.
The victim reported he sustained minor injuries during the altercation.
Grimes has been charged with strangulation and assault and battery. He was taken into custody in Montgomery County where he will remain until he is extradited to Virginia.