Man charged with murder in Manassas parking lot shooting

A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in a shopping center parking lot last month in Manassas.

Detectives have charged Mauricio Antonio Mayorga, 46, with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection to the shooting death of Richard Del Cid, 37, of Woodbridge.

An investigation revealed the two men were known to each other and the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between them and a woman present during the shooting.

Cid and the woman reportedly met in the 6300 block of Hoadly Rd in Manassas to exchange documents. Mayorga allegedly followed them to another area of the parking lot where the shooting occurred.

Mayorga later turned himself in to the police on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction. Following the investigation, detectives linked the suspect to the murder and obtained arrest warrants.

He was served on charges related to the homicide investigation at the Arlington County Detention Center where he was incarcerated on his previous charge from an unrelated matter. He was charged in the above incident on Wednesday.