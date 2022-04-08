Man charged with arson, murder after fire kills woman, 1-year-old child in Waldorf

A man has been charged with arson and murder after a woman and her 1-year-old child died during a fire in Waldorf last week.

Officers and local fire departments and EMS responded to the 3000 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf on March 31 around 10:30 p.m. for the report of an altercation and a fire.

After the fire was extinguished, investigators located Rashawn Cline, 27, and her daughter, Dashawn Cline, 1, inside the residence; they were deceased.

Investigators determined the fire was an arson and deliberately set and the deaths of Rashawn and Dashawn Cline were ruled a homicide as a result of the fire.

Vincent Anthony Fisher, II, 46, who lived at the residence, was identified as the suspect. Immediately after the fire, Fisher was arrested and charged with assaulting another resident of the house that occurred just prior to the fire; he was being detained at the Charles County Detention Center.

Based upon the findings of the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the OCME, on April 7, Fisher was charged with first-degree arson and murder. The victims were the daughter and grandchild of Fisher’s girlfriend who lived at the house.

Fisher is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-609-6499. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.