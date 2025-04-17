Man charged for shooting, killing DC man back in November: police

The Brief Police have arrested and charged a suspect for shooting and killing a D.C. man back in November 2024. According to police, an argument between the two escalated and ended with a fatal shooting. The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Elijah Kamara.



A man has been arrested and charged with a fatal shooting back in November in Prince George's County.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Elijah Kamara. He is charged with the murder of 43-year-old Morris Haskins Jr. of Washington, D.C.

The backstory:

PGPD officers responded to a park in the 7700 block of Walker Mill Road for a reported shooting on November 8, 2024, at approximately 5:50 p.m.

Officers located Haskins Jr. outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He died of his injuries the following day.

According to police, an argument between the two men escalated into a shooting. The two were known to each other.

Kamara was identified as a suspect and police obtained a warrant for his arrest on February 3, 2025.

What they're saying:

During a traffic stop on April 14, Kamara, a passenger, attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers without incident. The stop occurred at the intersection of Walters Lane and Chavez Lane.

Kamara is charged with first-degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.