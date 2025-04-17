Man charged for shooting, killing DC man back in November: police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A man has been arrested and charged with a fatal shooting back in November in Prince George's County.
The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Elijah Kamara. He is charged with the murder of 43-year-old Morris Haskins Jr. of Washington, D.C.
The backstory:
PGPD officers responded to a park in the 7700 block of Walker Mill Road for a reported shooting on November 8, 2024, at approximately 5:50 p.m.
Officers located Haskins Jr. outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He died of his injuries the following day.
According to police, an argument between the two men escalated into a shooting. The two were known to each other.
Kamara was identified as a suspect and police obtained a warrant for his arrest on February 3, 2025.
What they're saying:
During a traffic stop on April 14, Kamara, a passenger, attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers without incident. The stop occurred at the intersection of Walters Lane and Chavez Lane.
Kamara is charged with first-degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
The Source: Information from the Prince George's County Police Department was used in this report.