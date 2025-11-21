Man charged with multiple assaults along W&OD Trail in Fairfax County

The Brief A man has been charged in connection to multiple assaults on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Reston. Fairfax County police say the suspect is believed to be involved in at least four incidents on the trail. Anyone with additional information on the suspect is asked to call police.



A man has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple cases of assault and indecent exposure on a popular trail in Fairfax County.

Koby Berry, 27, is facing charges of indecent exposure, assault and trespassing.

Timeline:

According to Fairfax County police, on Oct. 30, a suspect jumped in front of a female bicyclist on the W&OD trail and tackled her off her bike before fleeing.

Then, on Nov. 1, a suspect went into a hotel room in the 12100 block of Sunset Hills Road in Reston, claiming that he was security looking for someone who defecated on the sidewalk. While in the room, he exposed himself to the women inside and fled.

On Nov. 9, officers once again responded to the W&OD Trail, this time near Hunter Mill Road after a suspect reportedly tried to hit a man walking on the trail and took a woman’s phone.

That's when officers found Berry on the trail and took him into custody. He was charged with two counts of simple assault and larceny. He was taken to the Adult Detention Center and released.

Following his release, Berry allegedly touched a woman inappropriately at a store in the 1400 block of North Point Village Center in Reston on Nov. 11.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage from the business and positively identified the suspect as Berry, and he was charged with simple assault. He was arrested again on Nov. 15.

What's next:

Through their investigation, detectives determined that Berry was the suspect in both the Nov. 1 indecent exposure incident and the Oct. 30 assault.

He's been charged with indecent exposure, assault and trespassing for those incidents and remains in jail without bond.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have had an incident with Berry or more information about these cases to call our Reston District Station at 703-478-0904 and ask to speak with a detective.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web.