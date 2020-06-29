Man charged in Andrew Jackson statue vandalism investigation appears in court

One of the four men charged in the attempt to topple the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Park made his first federal court appearance Monday.

Connor Judd, a George Washington University student, was released on his own personal recognizance.

Judd said nothing during his appearance and, as part of his release, was ordered to stay away from 13 different monuments.

Protesters attempt to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House on June 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protests continue around the country over police brutality, racial injustice and the deaths of African Americans Expand

A court document filed in the case says the statute was bent in at least one place and cannons surrounding it were destroyed, causing an estimated $76,000 in damage.

The court document states a group of people locked arms around the statue on the evening of June 22 in an effort to keep the police away as several others climbed onto the statue with white ropes, chains, and a yellow strap. There were about 200 people in the park at the time of the incident.

U.S. Park Police with the help of the FBI looked at open source videos posted online, as well as D.C. Police bodycam video to identify the four suspects identified as Lee Cantrell of Virginia, Ryan Lane of Maryland, Graham Lloyd of Maine, and Judd.

At the time, President Donald Trump said he authorized the federal government to arrest anyone who damages a statue on federal land and cited the Veterans' Memorial Preservation Act.

Trump said the charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The status of the three others who were charged is unclear at this time. FOX 5's Paul Wagner reports we could find no online records for anyone other than Judd.

Attempts to reach the other three have been unsuccessful and Park Police have not yet responded to a request for comment.

