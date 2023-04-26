Man charged in 3 separate Prince William County shootings: police

Authorities say an 18-year-old Woodbridge man is facing charges in connection with three separate shootings that happened last year in Prince William County.

The first shooting was reported on April 14, 2022 on Fort Pulaski Court in Dumfries where a woman was struck by gunfire. A second shooting in Dumfries was reported later that same day at a home on Kagera Driver after residents heard gunfire and found their home was struck by bullets.

A third shooting happened on May 9, 2022 at a home on Olde Port Lanes where property damage was reported.

Police say the suspect was a juvenile when the shootings happened and will be charged as one. He was in custody on an unrelated matter when served with charges that include aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

He is being held without bond.