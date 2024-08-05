Man charged with breaking into home, stabbing 2 women in St. Mary's County

article

A Prince George’s County man is behind bars after authorities say he broke into a home in St. Mary’s County and stabbed two women that he knew.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Terek Demaury Ross forced his way into a home in the 21000 block of Ronald Drive around 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 3.

Ross reportedly grabbed a knife in the home and stabbed the first victim multiple times. She managed to escape and called 911.

Ross then attacked a second victim, also stabbing her multiple times before she got out of the house and called 911 from a neighbor’s home. The suspect then stole a car belonging to one of the victims and fled the scene.

Neighboring jurisdictions were alerted and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) found Ross traveling north on Maryland Route 4. Ross was then transferred into the custody of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Ross was transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and related charges.

Investigators have not clarified what the relationship between the suspect and the victims is.