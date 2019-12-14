Man charged after kidnapping woman, crashing stolen car into Waldorf bowling alley, police say

article

A Waldorf man is behind bars after allegedly kidnapping a woman, robbing her, then crashing her car into a bowling alley this week.

26-year-old Marc Christopher Brown Jr. is being held without bond on charges of kidnapping, robbery, first-degree assault, home invasion and other crimes.

Police say he broke into the woman's home through a window, then bound her hands and forced her into her car after she returned home Wednesday night.

Brown then allegedly drove the woman to various ATMs in the area and forced her to withdraw money from her bank account.

Police say he also drove the woman's car into an AMF Bowling Alley in Waldorf in hopes of using her ATM card there.

Police say Brown left the victim in an isolated area of Accokeek, where a passerby found her barefoot and with her hands tied together.

Detectives say they worked with the victim to identify Brown as the suspect.

Police still seek the victim’s black 2010 Toyota Camry with Maryland tags 6BM 3802. The car likely has rear end damage.

Anyone with additional information about this case or the suspect is asked to contact Detective H. Burgess at (301) 609-6494.