Man charged after intentional crash during argument killed woman, young girl: police

A man is facing charges in Prince William County after being accused of intentionally driving into oncoming traffic during an argument, killing a woman and a child inside the car.

The crash happened on Wednesday evening in the area of Dumfries Road and Fortuna Center Plaza in Dumfries.

According to investigators, the man, woman, and 5-year-old girl were driving in the area while the man and woman were arguing.

During the argument, police say, that the man intentionally drove his car into oncoming traffic, hitting an SUV.

The force of the collision caused both vehicles to rotate. The man's vehicle ran off the roadway and onto a sidewalk, while the Suburban came to rest facing southbound traffic.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The woman and the young girl were both taken to area hospitals and later pronounced dead. The man and the driver of the SUV both suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Police say the man and woman were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. They also add that child had not been properly restrained.

Investigators later arrested and charged the man, identified 33-year-old Mustafa Nofel Aljazairi of Stafford, with two counts of manslaughter and one count of malicious wounding.

Police say Aljazairi is being held without bond.

The incident remains under investigation.