Man charged in 2024 beating death of 1-year-old girl

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  May 9, 2025 8:31pm EDT
WASHINGTON - A man has been charged in the 2024 beating death of a one-year-old girl in Northwest D.C.

Police say Wayne Blake, 24, was arrested on May 8. 

The backstory:

One-year-old Journee Moore was found dead just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2024. 

Officers were called to a home in the 3700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, for the report of a child in cardiac arrest. She was taken to the hospital by D.C. Fire and EMS and was later pronounced dead.

The day after her death, D.C.’s Chief Medical Examiner determined that she had suffered multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was ruled homicide.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: DC police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: D.C. police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old over the weekend as a homicide. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the latest details from police.

What we know:

Blake was charged with first-degree murder – felony murder and cruelty to children.

The detectives’ investigation determined that the offense is domestic in nature.

