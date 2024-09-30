Infant’s death ruled a homicide in DC, police seek answers

D.C. police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old over the weekend as a homicide.

Police identified the victim as Journee Moore, who lives in Upper Marlboro.

Around 10:45 Saturday night, police got a call about a child in cardiac arrest inside an apartment building at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Rodman Street in Northwest D.C.

Moore was taken to Children’s National Hospital where she later died.

Sunday, the Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy and discovered Moore had multiple blunt force trauma injuries, and have determined her death was a homicide.

"That’s crazy. A 1-year-old, I just can’t get over the fact that it’s a 1-year-old. The baby is 1. Who would want to do something like that to a child?" said Lisha Quarles, who is a caretaker for a man who lives inside the apartment.

"I can’t even think about it. It’s too sad," said Yana Vierboon, who lives in the neighborhood.

FOX 5 has learned the incident appears to be domestic in nature.

No charges have been filed at this time nor have any suspects been named.