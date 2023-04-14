Man changing tire killed in crash on I-495 in College Park

A crash on I-495 in Maryland has left one man dead, according to officials.

Around 2 p.m. on Friday, troopers from the Maryland State Police saw two vehicles on the right shoulder in the area of southbound I-495 prior to Baltimore Avenue in College Park.

According to a preliminary investigation, Olumide Stephen, 55, of Washington, D.C. was outside of his 2021 Toyota Highlander changing his right rear passenger side tire. Police said he had his hazard lights on at the time of the crash.

For reasons unknown at this time, the driver of a black 2010 Toyota Prius, identified as Surya Padmanabhan, 21, of Boyds, Maryland, ran off the road, and onto the southbound shoulder where he struck Stephen and the rear of the Highlander.

Stephen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

Padmanabhan stuck around until police arrived.

Two lanes were previously closed on the highway. The Maryland State Police Crash team continues to investigate the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.