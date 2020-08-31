Man caught on camera berating exerciser at Churchill track

A bystander recorded a man's more than three-minute rant after he claimed an exerciser at Winston Churchill High School's track was in his way on Sunday.

Adrien McDonald, a local athletic director and coach, posted the witness' video to Facebook after she recorded the man and a female companion yelling at McDonald.

McDonald said he was not in the man's way and nearly every other lane of the track was open as he did pushups in one of the far lanes.

"I think there's a better way to deal with people. I think we constantly have to be looking at who is around us and who sees these situations," McDonald said.

Unprompted, toward the end of the video the man can be heard shouting support for President Donald Trump.

FOX 5 reached out multiple times via phone and text message to the man seen yelling in the video. He did not immediately respond.