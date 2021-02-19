Man 'carrying long gun' shot by DC police, another man dead after shooting in Northeast, chief says

D.C. police are investigating after two men were shot in Northeast on Friday evening – one of the men has died and the other was shot by an officer.

The shootings reportedly happened in the 5900 block of Chillum Rd., NE at around 6:13 p.m.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

D.C. Police Chief Contee told reporters near the scene that when officers arrived at the above location they found a man who had already been shot on the ground.

Contee says the officers noticed another man who was "carrying a long gun."

Advertisement

Additional officers responded to the scene and engaged with the man with the gun.

When they asked the man to put the weapon down, he allegedly refused. Contee says that's when an officer fired at least one shot at the man. They are uncertain if the suspect fired shots at the officers at this time.

Contee says the suspect who was shot was taken to an area hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

The other man officers found shot has been pronounced dead.

Contee says preliminarily, police are unsure about the connection between the two men.

The officer who shot the suspect will be on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Watch Contee's press conference below: