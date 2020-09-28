Man carjacked in DC while livestreaming on Facebook

A D.C. carjacking was livestreamed on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

The video posted on the victim’s Facebook page shows him sitting in his car speaking in another language for about 30 minutes. Then young men approach from behind, demand he get out of the car and get on the ground. Two men drive away with the car.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to D.C. Police, it happened in the unit block of Kennedy Street NE at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

The victim told police three suspects drove up in a silver Honda sedan and held him at gunpoint. He said one man demanded his wallet and shoes.

The two men drove away with the car, seemingly unaware they had an audience for about 25 seconds. Then the live-stream ends.

Advertisement

While carjackings are rarely live-streamed, stolen cars have become all too common during the pandemic. Major cities are reporting increases, including D.C., where car thefts are up 43 percent over this time last year. There have been over 2257 since January in the city.

Anyone who can identify this individual, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.