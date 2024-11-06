Man carjacked by 5 juveniles in Takoma Park: police

article

Takoma Park police are investigating after a man was reportedly carjacked by five juveniles Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Ethan Allen Avenue just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 5 for a report of a strong-arm carjacking and assault that had just occurred.

The victim told police that he parked his car in a lot and started walking toward his apartment building. As he approached, he said five Hispanic male juveniles, who had been sitting on the steps in front of the building, demanded his car keys.

When the victim refused, he says the group attacked him, hitting him with their hands and forcibly taking the keys from his pocket.

After hearing the commotion, the victim's spouse went outside and found him lying on the ground, unconscious but breathing. The victim suffered abrasions and bruises and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were last seen speeding away in the victim's vehicle, a 2012 black Nissan Rogue, MD Tag #7CD6815, on Ethan Allen Avenue toward New Hampshire Avenue.

Police have not yet found the car or the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident or the identities of the suspects is asked to contact the Takoma Park Police Department at 301-270-1100.



