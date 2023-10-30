Man breaks into home, rapes woman in Arlington: police

Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly broke into a woman's home and raped her.

The Arlington County Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Clarendon Boulevard around 12:19 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a man entered the victim's home, went into her bedroom and threatened her. He then raped her before fleeing on foot, according to police.

The suspect is a tall, Black male with a skinny build and shorter, curly hair, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective McGuire at 703-228-4173 or tmcguire@arlingtonva.us.