Man breaks into home, rapes woman in Arlington: police
ARLINGTON, Va. - Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly broke into a woman's home and raped her.
The Arlington County Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Clarendon Boulevard around 12:19 a.m. on Sunday.
Police say a man entered the victim's home, went into her bedroom and threatened her. He then raped her before fleeing on foot, according to police.
The suspect is a tall, Black male with a skinny build and shorter, curly hair, police say.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective McGuire at 703-228-4173 or tmcguire@arlingtonva.us.