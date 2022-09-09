Man arriving at BWI airport arrested for July shooting at Silver Spring gas station: police

Authorities arrested a man as he was getting off of a plane at a Baltimore airport over the weekend for allegedly shooting a person at a Silver Spring gas station over the summer.

Police say 20-year-old Abdulfata Sani faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder for the shooting that happened July 12 at a Dash-In gas station on New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring.

Abdulfata Sani (Montgomery County Department of Police)

Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. The victim was dropped off at a nearby hospital with gunshot wound injuries.

Investigators say Sani was identified as a suspect and a warrant was obtained.

Officers say he was arrested on September 3 as he was getting off a plane at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and is currently being held without bond.