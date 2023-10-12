Man arrested with 'trash cans' of fentanyl, MDMA drug cocktail in Fairfax County

Fairfax County Police arrested a man carrying several small containers of drugs this week.

Officers say the man had multiple containers, which are called "trash cans," filled with a suspected mixture of MDMA and fentanyl.

"We’re grateful for our hard-working officers taking this garbage off our streets and out of our county," police said in a Facebook post .

One of the photos shows at least 16 bottles of the dangerous drug cocktail.

According to police, in 2022 there were more than 300 nonfatal opioid overdoses — the highest number recorded to date and 82 fatal opioid overdoses in the Fairfax Health District in 2022. Of the 82 fatal overdoses, 80 of them involved fentanyl.