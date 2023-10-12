Man arrested with 'trash cans' of fentanyl, MDMA drug cocktail in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County Police arrested a man carrying several small containers of drugs this week.
Officers say the man had multiple containers, which are called "trash cans," filled with a suspected mixture of MDMA and fentanyl.
"We’re grateful for our hard-working officers taking this garbage off our streets and out of our county," police said in a Facebook post.
One of the photos shows at least 16 bottles of the dangerous drug cocktail.
According to police, in 2022 there were more than 300 nonfatal opioid overdoses — the highest number recorded to date and 82 fatal opioid overdoses in the Fairfax Health District in 2022. Of the 82 fatal overdoses, 80 of them involved fentanyl.
County data for 2023 shows that through Sept. 30, there were already 304 non-fatal opioid overdoses and by March 31, 33 fatal overdoses were already recorded.