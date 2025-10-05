Man arrested outside St. Matthew’s Cathedral with 'multiple suspicious items' in tent: police

article

The Brief A man was arrested outside St. Matthew’s Cathedral on Sunday, Oct. 5. Suspicious items, including vials and possible fireworks, were found. The individual faces charges and an investigation is ongoing.



Metropolitan Police arrested a man outside St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington, D.C., early Sunday morning after police said they found suspicious materials inside a tent he had set up on the church’s steps.

What we know:

Officers found Louis Geri, 41, of Vineland, New Jersey, on the steps of the Cathedral around 6:00 a.m. He had previously been barred from the premises. When he refused to leave, police arrested him without any issues.

During the arrest, officers discovered suspicious items in Geri's tent, including vials of liquid and what appeared to be fireworks. The MPD’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team and the Arson Task Force were called to examine these items.

The area has been secured, and authorities assure there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation continues in collaboration with the Joint Terrorism Task Force, FBI’s Washington Field Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Geri is facing preliminary charges of Unlawful Entry, Threats to Kidnap or Injure a Person and Possession of a Molotov Cocktail. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities advise the public to stay alert.

MPD encourages anyone who notices suspicious activity to report it. Immediate threats or emergencies should be reported by calling 911. Non-urgent suspicious activities can be reported by calling 202-727-9099, texting 50411, or visiting iwatchdc.org.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what Geri's intentions were or how he came to possess the items found in his tent. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.