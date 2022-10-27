Man arrested for placing hidden camera in DC home while doing home improvement work: police

A man has been arrested for allegedly placing a hidden camera inside the victims' D.C. home while doing home improvement work.

DC Police say the incident took place between Monday, June 20 and Thursday, June 23 in the 1100 block of 3rd Street SE.

The suspect, Eddy Giron, 41, was hired by the victims to perform home improvement and remodeling work. Police say Giron placed a hidden camera, inside the residence, without the victims’ knowledge.

One of the victims reports that she found a mini camera set up inside her bathroom changing area where she and her daughter had been changing clothes. When reviewing the footage recovered from the camera, Giron is clearly seen setting up the camera in the closet area.

The victim told police they have known Giron for over a year and he was doing remodeling work at their home.

When reviewing the contents of the memory card from the hidden camera, police say Giron can be seen setting up the camera in the changing area, searching for underwear and ultimately sniffing it.

Giron was arrested on Wednesday and charged with voyeurism.

Giron was operating as a self-employed contractor. Anyone who may have any additional information or believes they may have been a victim is encouraged to contact police at 202-727-9099.