Man arrested for indecent exposure, police looking for additional victims

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for four cases of indecent exposure – and police say there could be more.

On December 7, Fairfax County police officers responded to Knollwood Drive for a suspicious man loitering in the lobby of an apartment building. The caller had recognized the man from a composite sketch released in November.

Officers took Jovica Stanisic, 34, into custody.

Stanizic was positively identified as the suspect from four previous indecent exposure cases.

On Oct. 26, officers responded to the 6000 block of Knollwood Drive for a report of a sex offense. A juvenile victim was approached by an adult man, who exposed himself. The victim ran away and was not harmed.

Police believed at the time that the incident was connected to three different instances of indecent exposure dating back to 2022 that occurred in the 6000 block of Vista Drive, which runs parallel to Knollwood.

Stanizic has been charged with four counts of Indecent Liberties and one count of Identity Theft.

Police say there may be more victims, and encourage anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477),