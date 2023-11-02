Suspect wanted in at least 4 cases of indecent exposure in Fairfax County, 1 involving juvenile

Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating a series of indecent exposure cases in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.

Police released a sketch of the suspect wanted in connection to four different incidents — three of which occurred on the same street.

Just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 26, officers responded to the 6000 block of Knollwood Drive for a report of a sex offense. A juvenile victim was approached by an adult man, who exposed himself. The victim ran away and was not harmed.

The victim described the suspect as a 20 to 30-year-old white man, about 5’9", wearing glasses.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Detectives completed a composite sketch of the suspect Wednesday and are asking for the community’s help to identify the man.

They believe he may also be connected to three different instances of indecent exposure dating back to 2022 that occurred in the 6000 block of Vista Drive, which runs parallel to Knollwood.