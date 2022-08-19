Special police officer shot in Southeast DC; suspect arrested hiding in Metro station maintenance room

A special police officer has been hospitalized after being shot in Southeast, D.C. late Thursday night.

The shooting was reported just after 11:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue near Saint Elizabeths Hospital.

Authorities say a man drove to the security gate at the hospital and claimed he was a gunshot victim before exiting his vehicle and shooting the officer in the leg.

Police say the suspect fled on foot to the Congress Heights Metro Station where they found him hiding in a maintenance room.

Officers say the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The officer suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.