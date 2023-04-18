Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to woman inside Metro train
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Metro Transit Police arrested a man they say exposed himself to a woman inside a railcar.
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the West Hyattsville Station.
Authorities say a woman reported that the man sat down next to her inside a Green Line train and exposed himself. She told police that the man began performing a sexual act on himself and refused to allow the woman to leave her seat.
Investigators quickly located and arrested the suspect at Gallery Place. He was identified as 35-year old Delonte Garner.
The investigation is continuing at this time.