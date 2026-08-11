Highest US minimum wage: How DC compares to Maryland and Virginia

The Brief The DMV region features drastically different minimum wages, ranging from Washington, D.C.'s nation-leading $18.40 per hour down to $12.77 per hour in Virginia. A full-time minimum-wage worker in D.C. grosses nearly $12,000 more annually than someone doing the exact same job just across the border in Virginia. The wage gap threatens to drain talent from Maryland and Virginia as workers commute into the District.



For some workers in the DMV, a 15-minute Metro ride could dictate whether they earn the nation's highest minimum wage or thousands of dollars less per year.

By the numbers:

Washington, D.C., boasts a minimum wage of $18.40 per hour, the highest state-level minimum wage in the United States, as of July this year. However, the District's neighboring states take vastly different approaches.

Maryland has established a $15 statewide floor, with counties like Montgomery pushing higher to $17.65. Meanwhile, Virginia anchors the region's low end at $12.77 an hour.

For minimum-wage workers, the incentive to commute to the District can be massive. A full-time cashier in D.C. grosses nearly $12,000 more per year than someone doing the identical job across the border in Virginia.

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Dig deeper:

The wage gap could create a talent vacuum, with businesses in Virginia and Maryland possibly struggling to attract applicants as local workers flock to higher-paying jobs in D.C.

Meanwhile, D.C. business owners may face pressure to raise prices to cover the $18.40 mandate, knowing competitors in Arlington or Alexandria can afford to charge less for the same goods.

Federal baseline

Big picture view:

The federal minimum wage currently sits at $7.25 an hour, a rate that Congress has not increased since July 2009. A worker earning D.C.'s $18.40 minimum is making over two and a half times the federal baseline.