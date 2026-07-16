Man stabbed multiple times in Silver Spring restaurant bathroom

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The Brief Montgomery County police are investigating an attempted murder at The Angry Jerk on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. Detectives said a man was stabbed multiple times inside the restaurant’s bathroom. Police released surveillance photos and are asking for help identifying the suspect.



Montgomery County detectives are searching for a man accused of stabbing someone multiple times inside a Silver Spring restaurant bathroom.

What we know:

The stabbing happened Friday, July 10, at The Angry Jerk in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County police said the incident happened around 10:34 p.m.

Investigators said an unknown male suspect entered the men’s bathroom and stabbed the victim multiple times before leaving the scene.

Police are investigating the case as an attempted first-degree murder.

Suspect description

Detectives released surveillance photos of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help identifying him.

Police described the suspect as a Black male, about 30 years old, 6 feet tall and 175 pounds, with long locs.

He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, tan sneakers and a tan and burgundy baseball hat, according to police.

How to submit tips

Anyone with information about the suspect or the stabbing is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County.

Tips can be submitted online at crimesolversmcmd.org by clicking the P3 Tips link, or by calling 1-866-411-8477.

Tips can remain anonymous.