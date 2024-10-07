Man arrested, charged with murder in deaths of 3 in DC row house fire: police

Authorities say they have arrested and charged a man with murder after a row home fire he deliberately set killed three people in southeast D.C.

The fire was reported early Sunday morning in the 3400 block of 23rd Street.

A 34-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man both died at the scene. The third victim, an 85-year-old woman, had originally been rescued from the home by firefighters and was transported with critical injuries. She died Monday at the hospital.

READ MORE: 2 dead, 1 critically injured following house fire in Southeast DC

At a press conference Monday, police said they identified the suspect as 56-year-old Robert Simpson of D.C. They say he was known to the victims and is believed to have once lived in the home that he set fire to.

Officials say several calls were made to the residence prior to firefighters responding to the blaze around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Simpson is facing three counts of felony murder and arson. He remains behind bars.

DC Police Shield

D.C. firefighters returned to the neighborhood Monday to distribute safety pamphlets and to check smoke alarms in the neighborhood where the fire happened.

"Have a home escape plan," Vito Maggiolo with D.C. Fire and EMS told FOX 5 Sunday. "Fires like these travel very quickly and that’s why the need for smoke alarms, working smoke alarms is critical, as well as knowledge of how you’re going to get out of your home if a fire takes place."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.