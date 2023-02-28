Man arrested, charged after double murder in southeast DC

D.C. police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a double murder in the southeast.

Officers say 41-year-old James Jones was arrested Monday. Investigators say Jones shot and killed 57-year-old David Wright and 54-year-old Nathaniel Howard Sunday afternoon in the 3300 block of D Street.

Both men died at the scene. A motive has not yet been determined.

Jones faces two counts of second degree murder while armed. Officers say a firearm was recovered at the time of his arrest. Detectives believe Jones and victims were known to each other.

The investigation is continuing at this time.

Authorities say five people were shot and killed in the District over the weekend. Police say two men were shot and killed in the 5200 block of Sheriff Road in Northeast D.C. Sunday. A person was also killed in a shooting Saturday night near Audi Field in Southwest D.C. during D.C. United's season-opening game.