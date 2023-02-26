5 killed during violent weekend in DC

Authorities say five people were shot and killed in the District in one of the city’s most violent weekends so far this year.

Police say four men were killed after two separate double shootings that happened in D.C. Sunday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department. officers responded to the first incident around 1:30 p.m. in 3300 block of D Street in Southeast D.C.

Once there, officers went inside of residence and discovered two men who had been shot.

Both were unconscious and unresponsive, according to MPD. They were later pronounced dead.

According to police, a person of interest was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Investigators did provide details on that person of interest, or how they are related to the victims.

Police also said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

READ MORE: 1 killed in shooting near Audi Field in Southwest DC

The second incident happened around 3:43 p.m. in the 5200 block of Sheriff Road in Northeast D.C.

Police said two men were found unconscious and unresponsive at the scene. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD released a lookout for a blue SUV related to the shooting.

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident.

Police did not identify the victims in either shooting.

Both incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

Police are also investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night near Audi Field in Southwest D.C. during D.C. United's season opening game.